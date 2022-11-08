Carnegie Science Center has lift-off! The space event of the year is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20.
Space enthusiasts, future astronomers, and curious minds are invited to Space Out! Astronomy Weekend for a lineup of family fun featuring activities, themed shows, and the chance to chat with space experts.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can join the Science Center’s Buhl Planetarium and travel from Pittsburgh to Pluto for a tour of the cosmos and see live demonstrations guaranteed to “wow” all ages.
Visitors can also tour the much-anticipated new permanent exhibit, Mars: The Next Giant Leap and discover how envisioning life on the Red Planet can help improve life on Earth.
Admission to Space Out! Astronomy Weekend is free with a general admission ticket to the Science Center.
Organizers “strongly encourage you to purchase a timed-ticket online in advance (including Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members) to ensure availability.”
For more information, visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org or call 412-237-3400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.