After a two-year hiatus, Westmoreland/Frick Hospital Foundation’s signature fundraising event on behalf of Excela Health makes a heart-felt return 6 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Greensburg Country Club, 309 Pleasant Valley Road near Jeannette.
The event, dubbed Black Tie for Hearts, will benefit the Excela Health Heart, Lung and Vascular Institute, and promises “an evening of food, fun and festivity as attendees enjoy casino-style games and vie for cash and prizes.” The evening includes a private reception for sponsors, open bar, silent auction with dinner and gaming to follow.
Excela Health Heart, Lung & Vascular Institute has a reputation for excellence in patient care and quality outcomes with the latest recognition coming from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, ranking the heart surgery program among the top 2% nationwide. The institute offers life-changing, minimally invasive procedures such as Open Heart Surgery, TAVR (trans-aortic valve replacement), Watchman to limit need for blood thinners, as well as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation for the support of a failing heart.
Tickets for the event are $200 per person. Sponsorships begin at $1,000 and include two event tickets, fun money and admission to the private VIP champagne reception with Steve Blass, a former Major League Baseball player, radio and television sports color commentator.
Seating is “limited.” Register online at ExcelaHealth.org/BlackTie. For more information about the event, contact Holly DiBiasi via email hdibiasi@excelahealth.org or phone 724-832-4140.
