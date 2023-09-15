The Union Mission, Latrobe, will benefit from a Bingo Fundraiser scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at West Point Fire Hall, 100 Volunteer Drive, Greensburg (Hempfield Township).
According to a flier from spokeswoman Cathy Shine, doors will open at 11:30 a.m., and lunch will be served at noon. Admission is $30. Contact 724-539-3550, ext. 203, for tickets or visit www.theunionmission.org/bingo-tix.
There also will be door prizes, basket raffle and 50/50 tickets.
* * *
