The Bethlehem Project, a housing ministry of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Parish in Greensburg, will celebrate its 25th anniversary of fighting homelessness in central Westmoreland County at a gala Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Rizzo’s Malabar Inn, Crabtree.
Ticket deadline is Sept. 6, according to an email release received over the weekend from Jerry Zufelt, vice president, Bethlehem Project advisory board.
Bishop Larry J. Kulick, JCL, will be the guest of honor at the event, which will include a buffet dinner, silent auction, basket raffles, a 50/50 drawing and a brief program celebrating the work of the Bethlehem Project.
Doors open at 6 p.m. for a social hour with time to peruse the silent auction items, which include a gourmet meal offered by Monsignor Michael J. Begolly, founding pastor of the Bethlehem Project; a Penguins hockey evening; a Farm to Table Experience, and a designer purse. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $75 per person and are available through the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Parish office. Payment is by cash or check with checks payable to the Bethlehem Project and mailed to the parish office at 300 N. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601. For tickets, call Katie Zuzik at the parish, 724-834-3710, ext. 11.
“This is a significant milestone for the Bethlehem Project, and we look forward to celebrating our work with founders of the organization and with the many people who have supported us over the years,” said Suzanne English, who has served on the Bethlehem Project advisory board since 2016 and is currently its president.
“The most important aspect of this event is honoring the efforts of so many people who have helped thousands of individuals and families battling homelessness and to raise funds to help us continue that mission,” she said.
Since being formed in 1998, the Bethlehem Project has helped nearly 3,000 families and individuals in central Westmoreland County by providing nearly $1 million for housing needs, including rental and emergency lodging. The Bethlehem Project also provides items for the three shelters in Westmoreland County.
Examples of the types of items purchased for residents include phone cards, bus passes, steel-toed work shoes, as well as bed-and-bath needs and kitchen items to help them when they move into their own residence.
The shelters each receive quarterly donations of up to $750 worth of items that benefit the residents. The shelters are the Welcome Home Shelter and the Blackburn Center in Greensburg and the Union Mission in Latrobe.
The Bethlehem Project provides emergency shelter and rental assistance to individuals and families who are in danger of homelessness in several central Westmoreland County communities. Last year, the advisory board approved an expansion of the Bethlehem Project’s service area to Mount Pleasant, New Derry and West Newton. These towns join Bovard, Derry, Forbes Road, Grapeville, Greensburg, Hannastown, Hunker, Jeannette, Luxor, New Alexandria, New Stanton, Penn and Youngwood in the organization’s service area.
