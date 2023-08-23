GREENSBURG — The Bethlehem Project, a housing ministry of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Parish, will celebrate its 25th anniversary at a gala Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Rizzo’s Malabar Inn. The social hour begins at 6 p.m., and dinner is at 7 p.m.
Jerry Zufelt, vice president, Bethlehem Project advisory board, added in his email release, “There will be basket raffles and a silent auction. The auction highlights include a gourmet meal prepared by Monsignor Michael Begolly; four Pittsburgh Penguins tickets, and a Farm to Table Experience.”
Tickets are $75 per person and obtainable at the cathedral parish office, by “cash or check only.” Checks are payable to the Bethlehem Project and mailed to the parish office at 300 N. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601.
Ticket deadline is Sept. 6. No tickets will be available at the venue.
For tickets or answers to questions, call Katie Zuzik at the parish, 724-834-3710.
Zufelt added, “Since being formed in 1998, the Bethlehem Project has helped more than 2,700 families and individuals in central Westmoreland County by providing nearly $1 million for housing needs, including rental and emergency lodging. The Bethlehem Project also provides items for the three shelters in Westmoreland County.”
