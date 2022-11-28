The Bethlehem Project, a housing ministry of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Parish, will host its annual winter fundraising activity, “Home for the Holidays,” as an in-person event Dec. 11 in the social hall of the cathedral at 300 N. Main St.
Theme of this year’s event is “The Twelve Baskets of Christmas” and will feature one dozen holiday-themed raffle baskets with gifts from local businesses and individuals. The event begins at 12:30 p.m. and includes "light refreshments." The winner does not need to be present at the drawing.
The basket themes include golf at one of four local courses — Ligonier Country Club, Hannastown Country Club, Greensburg Country Club and Totteridge Golf Course; holiday libations; gifts certificates from local merchants J. Corks and Beeghley and Co.; a Jafra Spa basket; Christmas breakfast items from the St. Vincent Gristmill; sweets from Greensburg merchants Penelope’s, Main Street Sweets, McFeely’s Gourmet Chocolate, the Meadows and DV8; tickets to the Senator John Heinz History Center or the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, and Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off tickets.
Tickets — $10 each — can be purchased for the specific basket of one’s choice.
“We are looking forward to hosting this event in person this year,” Suzanne English, president of the Bethlehem board of advisers, said. The 2021 and 2020 fundraisers were held as virtual, online events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have expanded the number of baskets to 12 to recognize the 12 days of Christmas,” English said. “The proceeds help families and individuals who are facing housing challenges. While we help these neighbors of ours throughout the year, it is especially important that we remember them with our generosity and assistance during this season when we celebrate the birth of Jesus in a manger in Bethlehem.”
Approximately 98% of all donations from "Home for the Holidays" will go directly to provide shelter and support to the homeless, according to Katie Zuzik, Bethlehem Project parish liaison.
Contact Zuzik for raffle tickets and additional information at 724-834-3710 or kzuzik@dioceseofgreensburg.org.
The Bethlehem Project, which will mark its 25th anniversary next year, provides "emergency shelter and rental assistance to individuals and families who are in danger of homelessness in the central Westmoreland County communities of Bovard, Derry, Forbes Road, Grapeville, Greensburg, Hannastown, Hunker, Jeannette, Luxor, Mount Pleasant, New Alexandria, New Derry, New Stanton, Penn, West Newton and Youngwood."
The Bethlehem Project also supports three Greensburg-Latrobe area homeless shelters: the Welcome Home Shelter, the Union Mission and the Blackburn Center. Through the years, the Bethlehem Project has assisted more than 2,700 families or individuals, expending nearly $1 million in that effort.
It provides financial support, information and guidance to individuals and families facing homelessness, regardless of religious background, race, gender, disability or lifestyle.
"Home for the Holidays" is one of the Bethlehem Project’s two major fundraisers during the Christmas season. The other fundraiser, the "Tree of Hope," will be on display in front of the cathedral beginning in late November.
The Bethlehem Project of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral is a Pennsylvania Charitable Trust and is a nonprofit organization, designated by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)(3) entity listed in the current official Catholic Directory. All contributions to the Bethlehem Project are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.