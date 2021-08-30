Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 647 Bethel Church Road, Cook Township, will host an indoor/outdoor flea market and bake sale 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
The cost of a table, to sell your wares, is $10 per table.
There also will be a bake sale, featuring cookie trays and other home-baked goods.
The kitchen will be open for sandwiches and drinks.
To reserve a table, call Pat at 724-238-2630.
The organizers invite the public to “come browse; you may be surprised at what you may find.”
