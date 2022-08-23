There will be a “Back to School” prayer gathering 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Ligonier Camp and Conference Center Joshua House, 188 Macartney Lane, Ligonier Township.
The worship and prayer program will include praying for all tenets of the education process: teachers, counselors, aides, homeschool community, school board and school leadership at all levels, children and youth, all school staff, bus drivers, safe school year, healthy school year, community support etc.
Consider this Scripture: “Do not forsake wisdom, and she will protect you; love her and she will watch over you. The beginning of wisdom is this: Get wisdom. Though it cost all you have, get understanding.” Proverbs 4:6-7.
This event is coordinated by the “Ligonier Prays” group. For any questions or more information, contact Kim Kramer at kimberlykramer@yahoo.com or 724-244-1117.
