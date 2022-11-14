Award–winning saxophonist Kenny G coming to The Palace Dec. 14

A crossover jazz icon, saxophonist Kenny G has enjoyed phenomenal success across the pop, jazz and R&B charts for more than three decades. Kenny G is known for his lyrical and emotive style, a sound that has garnered a loyal fan base and made him one of the biggest selling instrumentalists of all time. Kenny G won a Grammy Award in 1994, and at one point held the world record for the longest sustained note on a sax.
This is your chance to see Kenny G live in concert 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg. Tickets are $59, $69, $79, $89 and $125. Go online to purchase tickets at www.thepalacetheatre.org or call 724-836-8000. This is a Latshaw Productions show.
Kenny G rose to fame in the mid-1980s with his signature smooth jazz sound. He is the top-selling instrumental musician of the modern era. He began playing professionally at age 17, when he performed with Barry White and his Love Unlimited Orchestra. Kenny G released his debut album in 1982 and rose to international fame following the 1986 release of “Duotones.” Later albums, including “Breathless” and “Miracles,” helped make him one of the top-selling artists of all time.
He initially broke through with 1986’s “Duotones,” which reached the top 10 on the pop and jazz charts and spawned the hit single “Songbird.” He gained yet wider attention with 1992’s “Breathless,” which reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200, topped the jazz charts, and won the Grammy for Best Instrumental Composition for “Forever in Love.” Kenny G has more than 10 No. 1 Billboard jazz albums. With 2021’s “New Standards,” he showcased his compositional skills, writing songs inspired by his love of ’50s and ’60s traditional pop standards.
