The Somerset Auxiliary of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will host the tenth annual “Taste of the Laurel Highlands” 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Green Gables Restaurant in Jennerstown.
The event will be back in-person. This annual fundraiser is the largest for the Somerset Auxiliary, and all proceeds go to the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra.
Ticket-holders will be able to sample buffet-style signature dishes from many of the area’s top restaurants, including Green Gables Restaurant (Jennerstown), Pine Grill (Somerset), Coal Miners Café (Jennerstown), Fat Squirrel (Jennerstown), Flyin’ Lion (Jennerstown), Haz Beanz (Somerset), Ligonier Tavern and Table (Ligonier) and Boulevard Grill (Johnstown).
Last year, the auxiliary was not able to hold the in-person event, but there was an online auction of gift certificates from area restaurants and business, which was “very successful” and will be part of the event again. Those who purchase tickets for the in-person event will be able to bid on the online auctions items as well as silent auction items that will be available only for those in attendance. You may register for the online auction now and start bidding at www.sajso.com.
Early bird tickets are available online at the Somerset Auxiliary website www.sajso.com where you can also find more information about the event. Beth Pile, JSO manager and member of the Somerset Auxiliary, said, “We were thrilled with the community response to and support of last year’s online auction and are so happy that we can offer that again along with the in-person event. The area restaurant and business community have been great supporters of the JSO. We hope to see new faces and welcome old friends back!”
The Auxiliaries of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra exist solely to support the orchestra. Membership is open to anyone who would like to engage in activities to support the JSO. There are two auxiliaries: Johnstown and Somerset. Both are “very active with fundraising activities, as well as helping in the JSO office and at concerts.” Anyone who would like to join either auxiliary should contact the JSO office, 814-535-6738.
