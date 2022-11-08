The Ladies Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 of Latrobe will have its monthly meeting 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at the post, 204 Spring St.
Spokesperson Linda Butler asks members to “please note the time change from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.”
Any questions call 724-537-6480.
* * *
Deadline for submitting Lifestyles news items is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday each week. Email to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net.
