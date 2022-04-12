The Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414, of 204 Spring St., Latrobe, (just below the parking garage), invites the public and members to its final Fish Fry of Lent on Good Friday, April 15.
Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is “a cod fish sandwich and french fries only,” with delivery within a 3-mile radius of five sandwiches or more.
Dinner is from 3 to 6:30 p.m.
Spokesperson Linda Butler added, “Both meals are takeout only. We love our veterans.”
To place an order, call 724-537-6480 or 724-879-4208.
Deadline for submitting items for Lifestyles is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday's cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday each week.
Email info to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
