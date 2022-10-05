Live! Casino Pittsburgh Tuesday announced that it’s bringing The Australian Bee Gees Show to the stage at The Venue Live!, Hempfield Township, this December.
The show is a 90-minute tribute to legendary rock and disco group The Bee Gees and is a fan favorite in Las Vegas and around the world.
Tickets for this popular show will go on sale this Friday, Oct. 7.
Catch a case of “Saturday Night Fever” as The Australian Bee Gees Show pays homage to five decades of musical success by the Gibb brothers, recreating the trio’s clothes, style and moves. Fans will hear classic hits such as “Staying Alive,” “You Should Be Dancing,” “How Deep Is Your Love” and “Jive Talkin.’”
The Australian Bee Gees Show will hit the stage at The Venue Live! for two nightly concerts on Dec. 15 and 16. The Thursday show begins at 7 p.m., while the Friday show starts at 8 p.m. Doors open an hour before each performance.
Tickets range from $30 to $50, plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased online starting Oct. 7 at Pittsburgh.LiveCasinoHotel.com/AustralianBeeGees.
“We’re excited to bring these powerhouse vocalists to The Venue Live! for a night of classic disco tunes that will have you singing along and dancing in your seats,” said Live! Casino General Manager Sean Sullivan. “You’ll have a hard time convincing yourself you didn’t take a time machine back to 1978 to watch the actual Bee Gees.”
