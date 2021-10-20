A public auction will be held Saturday, Nov. 6, at the former New Derry Elementary School building, 314 E. Pittsburgh St., New Derry, beginning at 9 a.m.
The proceeds will support the outreach program at Heritage United Methodist Church, Ligonier. Committee chair the Rev. Chuck Shaffer said the auction will include furniture, kitchen appliances, home décor, antiques and collectibles.
Doors will open 8 a.m. for preview. Sandwiches, chips, desserts and beverages will be available for lunch. Heritage United Methodist Church will sponsor the auction,; all proceeds support global missions.
