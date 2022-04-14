Area woman chosen to present at world conference

Teresa Whitacre of Latrobe area has been selected to present at the World Conference for Quality and Improvement to be held May 16 to 18 in Anaheim, California. She was selected by a panel of experts to present her paper on “Getting Down to Basics. They Matter More Than Technical Skills.”
Teresa was selected out of a panel of global experts in the quality field to deliver this paper to a worldwide audience. She has 30 years of experience in the quality profession in a variety of industries and commodities. She is an accomplished speaker, presenting at the 2014 World Conference, and various local and regional events. In addition, she was named the Pennsylvania State Individual Development Speak-Off winner for 2020 by Business and Professional Women/PA (BPW/PA).
She is an accomplished writer, having published more than 50 pieces in Quality Progress magazine. She is currently working on a manuscript titled “Qualiteams” in memory of her father-in-law, Jack Whitacre.
Teresa is a quality engineer in the transit device industry, as well as director of quality and operations of Marketech systems. She serves on the leadership council for Latrobe Business and Professional Women and the American Society for Quality, Pittsburgh.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational development from University of Arizona global campus and certifications as quality auditor, quality engineer, quality manager and six sigma green belt.
Teresa currently resides in Latrobe (Derry Township) and has two grown sons.
