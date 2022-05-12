Scamps Toffee of Ligonier won three sofi™ Gold Awards, a top honor in the $170.4 billion specialty food industry.
The awards were announced May 9 by the Specialty Food Association (SFA) ahead of its annual Summer Fancy Food Show in June at the Javits Center in New York City.
The three Scamps Toffee products will be highlighted to product buyers during the Fancy Food Show, the largest U.S. trade show devoted exclusively to specialty foods and beverages. This will be the first time that Scamps Toffee is attending the event as an exhibitor.
For its first-ever entries into the sofi™ Awards, Scamps Toffee entered three products: its signature Toffee Duo, Toffee Sauce and Toffee Popcorn. These products were among 102 winners selected by a panel of specialty food experts from nearly 2,000 entries across 53 product categories. Products were judged on “taste, appearance, texture, aroma, ingredient quality, and innovation.” All tastings were anonymous and held at the Rutgers Food Innovation Center.
Scamps Toffee products won in the following categories:
Chocolate Candy: Scamps Toffee Duo
Chips, Pretzels, Rice Cakes and Salty Snacks: Scamps Toffee Popcorn
Dessert Toppings: Scamps Toffee Sauce
“With this being our first showing at the Fancy Food Show, winning in one category would have been fantastic,” exclaimed Amy Hepler, owner of Scamps Toffee. “We are simply ecstatic that all three products we entered won a sofi™ Gold Award. Our slogan is ‘one taste, you’re taken…’ and I think it’s safe to say the sofi™ judges agree. These awards are a tribute to everyone on the Scamps’ team.”
The sofi™ Awards are open to members of the SFA and have been given each year since 1972.
Winners will be showcased at the 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show, running June 12-14 at the Javits Center in New York City.
SFA was founded in 1952 in New York City.
