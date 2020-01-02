Eric and Erik will present “Plain Fun #2 With Eric and Erik” 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, in the Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.
Tickets are $20, $23, $27; contact the Palace box office at 724-836-8000 or order online at www.thepalacetheatre.org
The Palace Theatre spokeswoman said, “Two lifelong comrades, Eric Slivoskey and Erik Piisila, return to their Westmoreland County roots (both originally from Latrobe) to entertain audiences with stories, songs and stand-up comedy inspired by their more than 30 years of friendship and drawing from a deep well of family dynamics, pop culture and everyday life situations. The show delves into the oddities and beauty of growing up in Yinzer country.”
* * *
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.