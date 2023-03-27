The Greensburg-Jeannette Branch NAACP is hosting its annual Human Rights Banquet on Saturday, April 22, with networking at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m.
Ruth Tolbert, branch president, said in an email to Lifestyles, “This exciting event will be held at the Greensburg Country Club, Route 130 and Pleasant Valley Road, Jeannette. Our theme for this year is ‘Looking Back While Moving Forward.’”
Guest speaker will be Tim Stevens, chairman and CEO, The Black Political Empowerment Project (B-PEP) Pittsburgh, a nonpartisan community collaborative that markets the mission “Vote in Each and Every Election; Co-Convener of the Coalition Against Violence; Facilitator for Corporate Equity & Inclusion Roundtable (CEIR), and former president of the Pittsburgh Branch NAACP.
Tickets for the Human Rights Banquet are $60 for adults and $25 for children, age 10 and under.
Founded in 1955, the Greensburg-Jeannette Branch NAACP shares a mission with the national organization to “ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons.”
Other officers are: Ronel Baccus, first vice president; Jean Slusser, secretary; Gabrielle Skillings, assistant secretary; Suzanne W. English, treasurer; Lurene Moore, assistant treasurer.
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE includes the Rev. Sylvia Carlson, Dr. Michael Cary, James Galik, Ollie T. Hill, Denise Holmes, Dorothy Hufford, Veronica Isaacs, Charlene McAbee, Esq., Cheryl McAbee, Esq., Dr. Robin Sims, Norma Skillings, Sister Barbara Smelko. the Rev. Yvonne Taylor, Linda West and Ruth Woods.
To order banquet tickets (No tickets sold at the door)
_______ Number of adults @$60 ______ Number of children @$25 (age 10 and under)
The deadline to order tickets is April 4.
Company/organization, address, contact person, phone.
Total amount enclosed, check number.
Complete and mail the information with check to 1011 Old Salem Road, Suite 111, Greensburg, PA 15601. For additional information, call Tolbert at 724-691-2925.
