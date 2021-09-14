Ruth Tolbert, president of Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP, announced the branch will host a Multi-Family Yard Sale to be underway 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, in the Human Services Building parking lot, 1011 Old Salem Road near Greensburg.
Tolbert said, “All are welcome to come and shop. Wear a mask and practice social distancing.”
To reserve your space, call 724-691-2925. Cost to set up your table is $25 (provide your own table).
