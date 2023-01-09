Published in 1925, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel “The Great Gatsby” entered the public domain in 2021. Letting no dust settle on the newly released masterpiece of the Jazz Age, Eugene M. Dangelo (Greensburg) and John J. Carosella (Hempfield Township) immediately began work on adapting the novel as a musical theatre piece.
“It was a daunting task,” said Carosella, a 47-year veteran teacher in Catholic schools in both the Greensburg and Pittsburgh dioceses. “As an English teacher who has used the novel in the classroom many times, I knew how well it was written and it worried me just a bit to have to match the caliber of writing as I retold the story through the character of Zelda Fitzgerald, F. Scott’s wife.”
Arriving at a script from the novel took almost two years, but a premiere read-sing through of the piece is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 11. It will be held at the upstairs dining room of the Irwin Moose. “A read-sing through isn’t a full stage production,” continued Carosella in an email release. “We have gathered a talented cast in order to hear what these words sound like to determine whether we need to make changes or not.”
“Gatsby Z’s” composer, Dr. Eugene Michael Dangelo, added, “And I need to hear whether the music works to further the story. I’m fortunate in that John gave me good lyrics to work with.” Dangelo said it took him a while to learn to call his collaborator “John,” since he had had him as a German teacher when he was a student at Greensburg Central Catholic. “He had always been Mr. Carosella to me, or Mr. C. Who could have predicted that nearly 50 years later we would be working on this together.” Dangelo himself went on to be a music educator in the private and public schools of western Pennsylvania from 1977 to 2013 and an adjunct professor of education in two local universities since 1995, but he considers music composition, his master’s degree major, to have always been his personal favorite facet of the music profession.
This new musical takes place within the walls of a psychiatric clinic and in the mind of Zelda Fitzgerald. “Zelda had been hospitalized several times for mental problems,” said Carosella. “I’m not sure of the diagnosis, but it would not surprise me that one of her problems was that she was a gifted writer in her own right, but because of those times when women were relegated to only certain ‘female jobs,’ she remained mostly in the shadow of her famous husband. Her talent was stifled.”
“She died in a fire in one of those hospitals,” added Dangelo. “In fact, there is a song in the show called ‘Zelda’s Dream’ that foreshadows her death. It was exciting for me to write that particular piece of music because if you listen closely, you can hear the cascading sirens and the clanging bells of fire trucks rushing to the scene.”
The role of Zelda will be created by Rachel Nicely (Latrobe). “Because Zelda claims that her husband stole many of his ideas for Gatsby from her diary, she fantasizes that she sees the story play out in front of her and it is a hospital aide, Anthony, played by Aaron Mykel Gray (Greensburg) who is tasked with helping her see the reality of things.”
Dangelo added that Anthony has what may be the most beautiful song in the show, “Sometimes.” “It ends the first act and I think the audience will really like it.” When asked about the difficulties of composing for the show, Dangelo explained, “I have been composing for most of my career as a musician, so the technical aspects of doing it were not new to me; but the most difficult thing for me to do was to ensure that the music enhanced the lyrics that John provided and furthered the plot in the bargain. That part was not so easy, but I must say that working on this show has been one of the most enjoyable experiences of my life. In fact, working on all of our musicals has been very enjoyable.”
Together Carosella and Dangelo have collaborated on “Someone to Love,” about the great Josephine Baker whose contributions to the Resistance movement in France during World War II were extraordinary. And they have written/composed a different take on Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” called “Innocent as the Rain: The Demise of Dr. Frankenstein’s Monster.” “That one is an opera,” noted Dangelo. “It’s all music and it was a challenge. I’m pleased with the result, and maybe we can have a read-sing through premiere of it once this one is finished.”
In addition, the two have collaborated on a children’s musical called “Mooncheese” and their most interesting project “On the Level.”
“On the Level” was my dad’s pet project,” beamed Dangelo. “Louis Anthony Dangelo was a brilliant pharmacist in Greensburg and quite the musician and author as well. Before he died on Jan. 16, 1982, he and I had done some work on a musical that he conceived. It’s about what happens to an Italian immigrant family that had made a living bootlegging and then had to find something to do ‘on the level’ when Prohibition was over.” When asked how much work his father had put into it, Dangelo responded, “A lot. He had the entire plot summary done and the show had a full cast of characters replete with names and quirks. And lyrics. He had lyrics done for several of the songs and I had some music composed. I must hand it to John Carosella for trying to keep most of what my father left intact. I think in some way he was guiding me, because I had all of the music for that one finished in record time. It’s another one that deserves a read-sing through. I think the audience will appreciate how humorous it is.”
Both were asked about their Broadway hopes. Carosella, who has been the artistic director for the Cabaret Theatre (producers of the read-sing through) since its founding in 1979, replied, “That would be the ultimate. Making it to the Mecca of Musical Theatre. But I have maintained for a long, long time that while Broadway is the Mecca, the salvation of all theatre, musical and otherwise, is out here in the regions. This is where new work comes from and new actors and technicians.” “But of course,” Dangelo added, “there are certainly Broadway hopes!”
Now that both teachers are retired from the classroom, they plan to continue their collaboration. “We’ve got a lot to do,” said Dangelo.
The premiere of the “Gatsby Z” read-sing through will be presented in the upstairs dining room of the Irwin Moose at 530 Oak St. in Irwin. There will be “light refreshments” served and a cash bar available. Admission is free and the audience will be asked to submit their opinions of the show. The house will open at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, and the performance will begin at 7:30 p.m.
In the cast are Rachel Nicely (Latrobe), Aaron Mykel Gray (Greensburg), Nate Newel (Lower Burrell), Jennifer Woodling (Delmont), Justin Williams (Greensburg), Nicole Paluzzi (Greensburg), Tom Sarp (Latrobe), Becky Ziegler Koch (Greensburg), Rob Jessup (Delmont), Francine Mitchell (Latrobe), Jerry Woodling (Delmont), Tina Lepidi-Stewart (North Huntingdon Township), David Seremet (Latrobe) and Peggy Bryan (Greensburg). Stage manager is Cori Beredino (Hostetter).
The Cabaret Theatre is requesting that those who wish to attend RSVP so that adequate refreshments can be available.
RSVP at jcabaret@comcast.net or call 724-527-7775.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.