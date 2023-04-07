Ellie Oldfield, adult program coordinator, this week released an update on programs for April at Adams Memorial Library and May at Caldwell Memorial Library.
• Title: “Paws of Service” by Andrew Michael Burke Armstrong
Date: Wednesday, April 12, at 10 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
To register, call AML at 724-539-1972 or sign up in person!
Description: U.S. Navy veteran and author Andrew Armstrong will talk about service dogs as well as his new children’s book, “Paws of Service,” published via Amazon Direct Publishing. He’ll also talk about the difference between service dogs, therapy dogs, and emotional support animals as defined by the Americans With Disability Act (ADA).
This is a free in-person program that requires registration.
* * *
• Title: “How to Make Custom Stickers!”
Date: Wednesday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library
To register, call Adams Memorial Library at 724-539-1972 or sign up in person.
Description: Have you seen customized stickers for sale? Wonder how to create your own? Join Kathy for a brief demonstration using the library’s cutting machines and free images. She’ll show the differences between cutting machines, describe some online tools, and discuss a variety of materials that you might want to use.
This also is a free in-person program that requires registration.
* * *
• Title: “Bigfoot Encounters” with Stan Gordon
Date: Saturday, May 13, at noon.
Location: In person at Caldwell Memorial Library, located at Derry Area High School.
Link to register: https://forms.gle/M3gkpn5LKgw7Qj2w9
Description: Returning favorite Stan Gordon is back with new tales of the unexplained. Stan will give updates about recent sightings and strange encounters.
This also is a free in-person program that requires registration.
