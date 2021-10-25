Author Faerie Grace of New Alexandria will sign copies of her new children’s book, “Wacky Jacky Paints,” from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at R.S.V.P. in Westmoreland Mall. Copies will be available for purchase.
“Wacky Jacky Paints” is the second book in the Wacky Jacky whimsical and inspiring series for all ages. Wacky Jacky helps children to understand that the world needs them just the way they are — beautiful and unique.
Grace said she created Wacky Jacky from the inspiration of the Free Spirits she has met on her journeys and believes “they breathe life into me and into the world” and “what makes you different is the very thing that makes you beautiful.”
Grace is a motivational speaker, author and dreamer. She has a passion to speak life into everyone she meets and has transcended her words from the stage to paper for all ages to read.
“I know everyone has a special purpose and calling on their life and every single person has beauty to share!” - Faerie.
When she isn’t writing her children’s books or “10 Steps” series books she is available for author meet and greets and book signings.
She is available to speak “life and energy into your group!”
Visit her Facebook page, Faerie Grace Inspirational Speaker and Author, or her website, FaerieGrace.com
