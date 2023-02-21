The St. Vincent Archabbey Retreat Office will host “PRN: A Prescription for Your Spirit; a Day of Faith, Recovery and Restoration for Health Care Professionals” on Saturday, March 18.
The Rev. Shawn Matthew Anderson, OSB, pharmacist, biology faculty member and retreat director, and other health care professionals will hold a day of prayer, community and food.
Father Shawn said in an email, “Health care is stressful. No one is at their best when they are sick and hurt, and caring for the sick has been even more difficult the past few years. Compassion and understanding need to be recharged. Who cares for the caregiver? We do!”
The day will include breakfast/lunch, places to pray, and quiet places to reflect.
Registration opens at 8:15 a.m.
The event concludes with anointing of the “healing hands” at 2:30 p.m.
Guest medical professionals will lead discussions on challenges and stresses of the profession.
The event is free, but attendees must RSVP. For other information, email info@saintvincentretreats.org or visit http://www.saintvincentretreats.org/elementor-1729/.
