Melissa Leonard, supervisor of New Alexandria Center for Active Adults, Wednesday announced that “due to a few previously scheduled events, we will not be able to have our April Bingo until Saturday, April 30. Doors will open at 11 a.m. Lunch is served at noon, and bingo starts at 1 p.m. The cost to attend is $20; the admission cost covers your lunch, your bingo cards for all 10 games and a jackpot ticket.
“Reservations are not required, but are recommended for seating and food purposes. You can call the (207 W. Main St.) center to make reservations at 724-668-7055. You will receive one free extra jackpot ticket, just for making reservations.
“This month’s theme is ‘April Showers Bring May Flowers,’ so if you wear something that is tied to our theme, flowers, rain gear or whatever, be as creative as you like, you will receive another free jackpot ticket! Extra packets are available for $5 each; extra jackpot tickets are available for $2 each. We will also be offering door prizes, basket raffles, and 50/50 tickets. We look forward to seeing you here; it’s sure to be a good time as usual.”
