Auditions for the 2020 season of plays and musicals at Apple Hill Playhouse will be held on Saturday, March 21, at Delmont Fire Hall, 2360 Route 66. Delmont.
Apple Hill spokeswoman Margaret Kerr said, “No experience is necessary, but resumés and headshots will be accepted. Auditions for comedies will use readings from scripts beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing through 12:30 p.m. Musical auditions will begin at 1 p.m. and continue until 3:30 p.m. Actors should prepare 32 bars of an up tempo show tune and provide sheet music.”
Complete information for all shows is on the website. Visit http://www.applehillplayhouse.org. to schedule an audition time.
