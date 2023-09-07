Historic Hanna’s Town will continue the 50th season of its popular Antiques & Collectibles Sale on Sunday, Sept. 10.
Lisa C. Hays, Westmoreland Historical Society executive director, explained in an email release, "This longstanding community tradition started in 1974, and over the years it has provided good buying and selling opportunities for lovers of antiques and collectibles and anyone seeking vintage items that are not available at department stores. Additionally, the popular event has been vital in providing funds for the re-creation of Historic Hanna’s Town.
"The quaint and historic setting will host over 100 vendors offering a variety of one-of-a-kind items covering a wide price range. The gate opens at 7:30 Sunday morning, and the market continues through early afternoon, although some vendors are set up by 1 p.m. Saturday and sell that afternoon."
There is parking on site; admission is $3 per car. Parking revenues are divided equally between the Salem Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 2 (Forbes Road) and the Westmoreland Historical Society, who manages Historic Hanna’s Town for Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation.
Vendors of antiques and collectibles are welcome to set up for the day or weekend. The vendor fee benefits the Westmoreland Historical Society’s education and preservation projects at Historic Hanna’s Town, a Revolutionary War-period settlement and site of the first English courts west of the Allegheny Mountains.
Historic Hanna’s Town is located at 809 Forbes Trail Road, north of Greensburg.
The Westmoreland Historical Society is an educational organization "dedicated to acquiring and managing resources related to the history of Westmoreland County and using these resources to encourage a diverse audience to make connections to the past, develop an understanding of the present, and provide direction for the future."
For additional information, call 724-836-1800 or visit www.westmorelandhistory.org.
