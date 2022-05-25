Annual Lincoln Highway SupperMarket returns for 2022

The Lincoln Highway Experience’s annual Lincoln Highway SupperMarket is returning to the Route 30-based museum this summer for its ninth year.
The popular weekly open-air food festival will take place on 13 Wednesdays from June 1 to Aug. 24, 5 to 8 p.m., weather permitting, at the Lincoln Highway Experience’s grounds at 3435 Route 30 East in Unity Township.
Guests can enjoy “breezy summer evenings on the spacious lawn with great food from local chefs, BYOB, and live music.”
“We are thrilled to be hosting another season of SupperMarket,” added Lauren Koker, executive director of the Lincoln Highway Experience. “This is hands-down our most popular event here at the museum.”
The cost is $5 per car for admission. Additional cost for food purchased from chefs’ booths. Tables are limited, so it is suggested that attendees also bring chairs or blankets, especially if you will be arriving late. No outside food or pets are permitted.
The 2022 participating local chefs are Aroma Italiano, Chef Dato’s Table, Connections Café, Grateful Smoke BBQ, and Simply Good.
The live entertainment schedule for this year’s SupperMarket follows:
· June 1 — DejaVu
· June 8 — Tim Roberts and Stacey Meyers
· June 15 – The Hamilton Ave. Band
· June 22 – Three Good Reasons
· June 29 – Gary Stewart
· July 6 — DejaVu
· July 13 – Kyle Greene
· July 20 – Adam Fitz
· July 27 — Detention
· Aug. 3 – Tim Bush
· Aug. 10 – Gary Stewart
· Aug. 17 – Gashouse Annie
· Aug. 24 — Detention.
Questions? Contact lauren@LHHC.org or 724-879-4241.
Koker noted the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor is “a nonprofit organization that identifies, conserves, promotes and interprets the cultural, historical, natural, recreational and economic resources along the 200-mile Lincoln Highway in Westmoreland, Somerset, Bedford, Fulton, Franklin and Adams counties in Pennsylvania.”
Visit www.LHHC.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.