Originally, Lammas Day marked the beginning of the harvest season, the ripening of first fruits, sort of a reverse Thanksgiving. It was traditionally a time of community gatherings, market festivals, horse races and reunions with distant family and friends.
Among the Irish it was a favored time for hand-fastings — trial marriages that would generally last a year and a day, with the option of ending the contract before the new year, or later formalizing it as a more permanent marriage. On mainland Europe and in Ireland many people continue to celebrate the holiday with bonfires and dancing. The Christian church established the ritual of blessing the fields on this day as well as blessing the first harvest.
Derry Area Historical Society revived the festival to take place at its restored 1817 stagecoach stop, the Fulton House, and has established the second Sunday of August as Lammas Day for the past 17 years.
“The original celebrations centered on some sort of grain, so we’ve made the Derry Area Lammas Day as a corn festival,” noted DAHS spokeswoman Judy Johnston. “The idea is to have something fun and different!”
The 17th annual Lammas Day Festival is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. It all begins with a 1 p.m. processional from St. Martin Catholic Church in New Derry. Upon arrival at the Fulton House, a special blessing of the fields will occur, followed by the traditional Lammas Day corn feast.
Johnston invites the public to “stop by, join in the fun, and bring an appetite! Watch a blacksmith work his trade! Make a cornhusk doll! That’s not all, you can cast away your regrets by writing them on a corn husk, then place it the Lammas Day fire, and your regrets are gone! What better way to spend the second Sunday in August!”
