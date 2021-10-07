Annual Comedy Night to benefit the Coal and Coke Trail

The Coal and Coke Trail Chapter will host its annual Comedy Night on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Scottdale Fireman’s Club, 405 Porter Ave., Scottdale.
Tickets are $30 per person, and a buffet-style dinner is included with the ticket. All proceeds benefit maintenance and upkeep of the Coal and Coke Trail.
The show will feature professional comedians who have toured the Pittsburgh comedy circuit, basket auctions, 50/50 drawings, a cash bar, and more. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show is recommended for ages 21 and up.
Tickets are available at Leo & Sons Grille 31, The Filling Station, Scottdale Distributing, the Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation office or by calling 724-547-3121 or 724-887-8072.
A spokesman said, "Tickets are limited, so purchase yours now! No tickets are sold at the door."
The Coal and Coke Trail Comedy Night is sponsored in part by Levin Furniture. For more information, visit www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks or call 724-830-3950.
