An ancient artifact has traveled from Pompeii to Pittsburgh for Carnegie Science Center’s new, blockbuster exhibition. A Secutor gladiator helmet from Pompeii, Portico of the Theaters, is now on display with more than 180 artifacts in POMPEII: THE EXHIBITION.
After the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius, these artifacts were preserved in volcanic ash for nearly 1,700 years before a remarkable discovery in 1748. The sudden disaster that destroyed the city and its treasures, also preserved them for the modern world’s view.
The helmet traveled more than 4,500 miles to get from the Naples Archaeological Museum to the United States specifically for the display in Pittsburgh, where it has been added to the remarkable collection now available to the community. Part of this important journey was a vital stop with a world-renowned conservator located in Pittsburgh who worked to restore this ancient artifact for all to see.
The registrar from World Heritage Exhibitions, the producers of POMPEII: THE EXHBITION, inspected it and determined it needed additional restoration work. After some research she learned that Pittsburgh has world-class conservators right here in the region.
“As is common with such ancient artifacts,” said Michael Belman, conservator at Fine Arts Conservation Services in Pittsburgh, “objects this old – especially metal ones – do routinely need stabilization.” Belman and his wife, Chantal Bernicky, are specialists in restoration and maintenance of ancient and fine furniture. He’s worked with other ancient objects from that era, as well as medieval pieces, and understands the balance of chemistry, art and archaeology that’s needed in such a project. The helmet showed signs of corrosion in areas where it had previously been restored, Belman noted. While this is normal for archaeological finds, active corrosion can weaken the joints of past restorations and they can potentially release, just as these did.
“We were proud to work directly with a local business to restore this ancient artifact,” said Jason Brown, Henry Buhl Jr. director of Carnegie Science Center. “Michael Belman’s body of work – and that of Fine Art Conservation Services — is impressive and is a testament to the great talent in our community.”
Making sure the helmet was ready to be exhibited to its best advantage was a challenge he was more than ready to take on – and ensures that the connection between POMPEII: THE EXHIBITION and Pittsburgh will live on even after the artifacts leave the city on April 24.
The producer touched on the importance of this process: “The collection in POMPEII: THE EXHIBITION is unlike any that has traveled; it is the most impressive collection of real artifacts on tour from Pompeii,” shared John Norman, CEO of World Heritage Exhibitions. “As we tour with this world-class exhibition, we want to ensure that we maintain the condition of these global treasures so they can be viewed for centuries to come. Pittsburgh, with its rich culture, was a seamless stop on our tour to add to the collection on display, and thanks to Mr. Belman, we’ve been fortunate to be able to restore this priceless artifact so we can share it with the local community here in town.”
POMPEII: THE EXHIBITION hosts objects more than 2,000 years old from jewelry and marble statues to cookware, coins, and warming braziers. The exhibition, displayed in PPG SCIENCE PAVILION and presented by Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School, is currently on display at Carnegie Science Center for “a limited time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.