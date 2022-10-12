American Legion Post 982 outlines fall events

The Unity Township American Legion Post 982 announced its fall 2022 schedule of events:
• Saturday, Oct. 15, 3 to 10 p.m. — Octoberfest featuring the Porembka’s Polka Band 7 to 10 p.m. and bingo in main hall 3 to 6 p.m. Kitchen with ethnic flavor.
• Friday, Oct. 28, 7 to 10 p.m. — Acoustic Friday spotlighting Chris Dougherty, local musician.
• Saturday, Nov. 12, 7 to 10 p.m. — Rocket Comedy Club Show with comedy acts from the Steel City Comedy Tour.
• Thursdays year-round 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. — Twissted Trivia with cash prizes. Teams are welcome to test their knowledge. Kitchen opens at 5 p.m.
The organizers added, "All events listed are open to the public and done in a clean, smoke-free environment. Any questions concerning the events, call Post 982 at 724-423-9284. Please come and support local veterans while having a great time with friends and family!"
