American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 opened the 2022-23 year with its Sept. 12 meeting, called to order by President Janet Penrose.
Following the opening rituals, Chaplain Kathy Roble led attendees in “a prayer to remember all of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, and for all who still suffer from the tragedy from that day.”
A roll call of officers present preceded the reading of the June minutes by Mary Pescatore.
The presentation of the 2022-23 Unit 515 budget followed by the treasury report from June, July and August was given by Carol Greenawalt. All was approved as read to be filed for audit.
A motion made by Donna Rodgers to accept the budget and seconded by Debbie Wigal.
Committee updates included:
Americanism focused on “all the tributes in New York, the Pentagon and Shanksville to the thousands of lives lost in 9/11 that we may never forget.”
Auxiliary Emergency Fund collected $34, according to Irene Hoyle.
Cards and Visiting: Rodgers said she sent a sympathy card to Earl and Janet Penrose on the loss of his daughter and a get-well card to Mary Lou Daughenbaugh.
Children and Youth: Mary Jo Fromme reported she has reached out to the schools to make Veterans Day cards.
Legislative: Rodgers reported on the veteran suicide crisis, noting, “Former Gulf War Army veteran David Ruff is the spokesman for ‘Be the One’ Suicide Prevention Program. The American Legion’s ‘Be the One’ campaign encourages American Legion family members, veterans, service members and others to take action when they believe a veteran is at risk of suicide. The program’s primary goal is to reduce the number of veteran suicides. It will do so by destigmatizing the simple act of asking for mental health support, providing peer-to-peer support and resources in local communities and educating people on how they can ‘Be The One.’”
Girls State: Penrose said Mara Lewis was this year’s Girl State representative. Lewis gave a report on what she learned, and her activities at the installation of officers luncheon. She also won a state office and a scholarship award and the chance to win a national award. Lewis said she enjoyed learning about “our state legislation and how our government is run.”
Membership: Greenawalt reported Unit 515 has 44 members who paid the new 2023 dues plus three new members: Wendy Mattia, Tracey McKendrick and Carrie Thomas. Greenawalt received an award from ALA Department of Pennsylvania for “our unit goal, making the membership dues paid before the end of the semester.”
Memorials: A thank-you card was received from Earl and Janet Penrose for “the card and funeral service conducted and the support from the Legion family members who helped in any way to ease our loss.”
National Security: Daughenbaugh remarked on “the Flight 93 National Memorial with the Tower of Voices, which is 93 feet tall and is comprised of 40 tubular aluminum wind chimes. The 40 powder coated wind chimes of varying sizes were designed using music theory, the C Lydian mode and a mathematical range of frequencies to represent the voices of the 40 brave souls on board the flight. Overlooking the crash site from atop a hill the visitor center complex is located alongside the flight path marked with a black granite walkway with inscriptions to pay tribute to the three other hijacked flights, the twin towers at the World Trade Center, and the Pentagon. I urge anyone who has never been to the Flight 93 National Memorial to do so. It is breathtaking.”
She also reported on the Sept. 8 death of Queen Elizabeth II and her many accomplishments as queen for 70 years.
President Project: Pescatore passed around a container to collect donations for this year. She collected $22.33. This year’s theme is “Hope, Faith and Kindness” — “Hope for our future, faith to get by and kindness to bring us together.”
Public Relations: Janet Penrose said she won an award for her yearbook of articles about Unit 515 and activities of Post 515. She won $20.
Penrose also reported that Legion College is scheduled for Oct. 29 at Greater Latrobe Senior High School, and there will be a Sub Sale on Oct. 8 at the Latrobe post home.
A motion was made by Daughenbaugh to buy gift cards for Christmas grab bag gifts this year, and all were in favor.
It was noted Unit 515’s next meeting is slated for 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at the post home. A grocery bingo will follow.
The September meeting concluded with a prayer by Roble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.