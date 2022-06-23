Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515, American Legion Auxiliary, will conduct its next monthly meeting 1 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Latrobe post home.
The announcement of the summer hiatus was among those made during the June meeting called to order by President Janet Penrose following the opening rituals.
Chaplain Kathy Roble led attendees in “a prayer of thanksgiving for our freedom.” A roll call of officers preceded reading of the minutes by Mary L. Pescatore, which were approved as read. Treasurer’s report by Carol Greenawalt was OK’d and filed for audit.
Committee reports:
Membership — Greenawalt said Unit 515 has 175 members paid to date. Installation of officers will take place 1 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Latrobe post home; all officers and other members attending “must have their dues paid before installation. All officers are to wear white shirts with black slacks for the installation. Dues are $21 with $1 for social dues.”
Americanism — Greenawalt was able to meet, at the Memorial Day parade, one of the students who won one of the essay contests Unit 515 provided. She said the student was “very thankful for the award.”
Auxiliary Emergency Fund — Irene Hoyle collected $22.25, noting the year-end total of $261.25 will be sent to Department of Pennsylvania, ALA.
Cards and Visiting — Donna Rodgers reported sending get well cards to Mary Jo Fromme; a sympathy card to Valerie Wechtenhiser; a get well to Dorothy Jacobs, and a thinking of you to Emma Oshnock.
Americanism — Hoyle and Pescatore read two tributes to the American flag and all the battles she has been in.
Children and Youth — Fromme sent Memorial Day and Flag Day cards to the veterans in Pittsburgh hospitals. She questioned whether high school students are aware of the many scholarships available to them through the American Legion.
Girl State and Juniors — Penrose said she has tried to contact Loni Adelson to check on her daughter for Girls State program and what she needs to go to Girl State.
Leadership — Roble focused on the principles of leadership.
Legislative — Donna Rodgers reported on the Ukrainian government, the number of attacks and damages to the facilities.
National Security — Mary L. Daughenbaugh focused on what defines a Gold Star Mother, explaining, “A Gold Star Mother has lost a loved one, a direct family member, killed in the line of military duty. Gold Star Mothers wear white to honor innocence, generosity and sacrifice; this is the history of dressing in white.”
Poppy Program — Greenawalt thanked everyone who participated in Poppy Days, noting, “We collected $1,964.68 to provide funds to give to the VA hospitals for many of the programs they have for disabled veterans.”
President’s Project — Pescatore passed around a play tune juke box to collect funds for the President’s Project, collecting $17.87 to be sent to Department of Pennsylvania for the project.
It was noted that on June 14 every year there is a Flag Day program at the Elks lodge, where you can retire your old flag and put a new one up. Post 515 Rifle Squad was present at the event.
Unit 515’s June meeting closed with a prayer from Chaplain Roble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.