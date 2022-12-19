American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 of Latrobe celebrated Christmas at its December meeting.
The opening rituals and a prayer by Kathy Roble preceded a Christmas luncheon, games, prizes and a gift exchange of $10 gift cards from each member. Some Post 515 officers and members’ wives attended.
Unit 515’s monthly meeting followed the festivities.
Roll call of officers, reading of the minutes by Mary Pescatore and the treasurer’s report by Carol Greenawalt were all approved as read.
Committee updates included:
Americanism — Greenawalt said she has taken essays to Derry Area School District.
Auxiliary Emergency Fund collected $37.
Cards and Visiting — Donna Rodgers sent a get-well card to Lois Neiderhiser.
Children and Youth — Mary Jo Fromme reported the Christmas cards she sent for veterans at the VA hospitals have been distributed and were appreciated.
Legislative — Rodgers explained that “currently disabled veterans are subject to a Draconin Offset, where their retirement pay is reduced for every dollar of VA disability received. The American Legion calls upon Congress to end this unfair tax on America’s disabled veterans and pass the Major Richard Star Act now. This legislation seeks to correct an unfair tax affecting more than 50,300 combat-injured veterans. For them disability compensation is deducted from their DOD retirement pay. Disability benefits and retirement pay are two very different forms of compensation from two different budgets — for two separate purposes. The American Legion has long sought an end to the ‘Disabled Veterans Tax’ that has at times been mischaracterized as double-dipping.”
Irene Hoyle reported on the Legion-supported legislation capping fees for lawyers representing Camp Lejeune Marines. Legislation has been issued to cap the fees trial lawyers can charge in cases representing sick Marines contaminated by water at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.
Girls State — Unit 515 President Janet Penrose said she is trying to reach out to Mara Kolan to see if she received any news on the Scholarship Award she won at Girls State Convention this year.
President Project — Pescatore passed around her container to collect funds to upgrade ALA Department of Pennsylvania headquarters. She collected $16.60.
New business — Penrose announced there will be a bingo May 21 for the ALA Westmoreland County Council at the Jeannette American Legion Post 344, and she gave a report from her attendance at county council’s November meeting.
Post 515 passed out Christmas treats on Sunday, Dec. 18, to signed-up members.
Post 515 will have a New Year’s Eve Super Bingo on Dec. 31. Tickets are available for $30 at the Latrobe post home. Doors open at 6 p.m., and bingo starts at 8 p.m.
Post 515 will have another Drag Queen Bingo on Jan. 28. The $30 tickets also are obtainable at the post home.
A thank-you card was received from Post 515 Home Association President Earl Penrose for Unit 515’s donation of $100 toward the Santa treats.
A thank-you was extended to Lori Eckert for dropping off 408 Christmas cards to the Latrobe Police Department to be given to the veterans at the hospitals.
Unit 515’s next monthly meeting will be held 1 p.m. Jan. 9 at the post home; a Grocery Bingo will follow. All members are asked to “bring two nonperishable food items for the bingo.”
