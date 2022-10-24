American Legion Auxiliary Byers-Tosh Unit 267 of Ligonier asks local merchants to remember all veterans by displaying a green light candle at their business throughout the month of November.
In addition, the borough will light one Diamond lantern in green during the week of Nov. 6-12 honoring all veterans for their sacrifice, according to Carol Wolford of Unit 267.
ALA members encourage everyone to join the American Legion, Veterans of Foriegn Wars and Air Force Junior ROTC organizations Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at Donaldson Field, Ligonier, for the Veterans Day Ceremony.
“A ceremony honoring our country’s veterans will take place at this same time across the United States of America, remembering the men and women responsible for our freedoms and marking historical times in our history,” said ALA President Heather Will.
The ALA Unit 267 is distributing candles and posters to businesses who wish to participate. Contact Wolford at 919-428-8529 to request a candle and poster. Donations will be accepted for the benefit of local veterans. Checks can be made payable to and sent to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 267 (memo “Green Light”), 109 Kelly St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
