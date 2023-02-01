An afternoon of romantic songs followed by a chocolate and champagne reception will be performed by Alabaster Performing Arts 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.
“Love Songs & Chocolate,” hosted at St. Bruno Hall, 1715 Poplar St., Greensburg, features “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You,” “My Heart Will Go On” from “Titanic,” “Sandman,” “Crazy,” “Evergreen,” “Love Theme from ‘The Godfather,’” “The Way You Look Tonight,” “Besame,” “Can’t Smile Without You,” “Unforgettable,” “Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree,” “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You” and “That’s Amore.”
Tickets are $20, which includes the chocolate and champagne reception following the show.
Call the Alabaster box office for reservations at 724-516-5189 or visit AlabasterPerformingArts.org/Tickets.
“Chocolate and champagne are the perfect match for these wonderful love songs,” noted Mary McCormack of Greensburg, who sings in the show, on tour across southwestern Pennsylvania.
“We love the classic hits of the ‘70s and ‘80s,” added singer Jessie Glover, also of Greensburg, who is 2021 winner of the Best Actor Award for his performance in “Hunchback of Notre Dame” at Geyer Theatre, Scottdale.
“Music and chocolate and love all produce serotonin in the brain and endorphins throughout the body,” added McCormack, who has toured across the U.S. and internationally and has recorded six albums, including “Love Songs and Valentines.” “This Valentine’s show is a great way to shake of the winter blahs.”
