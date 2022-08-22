Alabaster Performing Arts to present 'The Wedding' twice

Alabaster Performing Arts will present “The Wedding” 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, on the patio at St. Emma Retreat House, 1010 Harvey Ave, Route 819 north of Greensburg, and 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at St. Bruno Church Hall, 1715 Poplar St., Greensburg.
The musical comedy with “Godfather” overtones depicts a present day Wedding at Cana featuring “Love Theme from The Godfather,” “A Million Dreams,” “Chapel of Love,” “I’m a Believer,” “Sway,” “Come On-a My House” and “That’s Amore,” as the bride is given away by The Godfather, played by Rick Reed of Brownsville, who says, “I’m going to make you an offer you can’t refuse.”
The bridegroom, portrayed by Nico Mospan of North Huntingdon Township, has cold feet, singing the Beatles’ tune “All My Lovin’” while the parents are fighting with the caterer when the wine runs out!
Jesus, played by Jessie Glover of Greensburg, winner of Geyer Best Actor Award, steps in, as dancers swirling in red carry vases of water turning into red wine to the exquisite “How Beautiful,” sung by Mary McCormack of Greensburg.
The show also features performers from Latrobe, Charlotte Meriweather, Lexie and Sophia Wiser, Greg Brooks and Victoria Page.
Tickets are $20 and include wedding cake and champagne or punch.
Call the Alabaster box office 724-516-5189 to RSVP.
