Alabaster Performing Arts’ Encanto Musical Theatre Workshop Aug. 12

Alabaster Performing Arts’ “Encanto” Musical Theatre Workshop will be hosted 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at SonRise Church, off Frye Farm Road on Lois Lane, Unity Township.
“Being on stage takes a lot of confidence,” said Mary McCormack, director. “My students are rising back up from pandemic isolation with on-stage performance experience. During the last two years, I saw an increase in excessive shyness and lack of eye contact. Giving students a platform to use their talents has definitely shown an increase in their confidence, socialization and communication skills.”
“My favorite part of being in ‘Encanto’ is singing ‘What Else Can I Do?’ and being with the other children,” said Charlotte Meriwether of Latrobe with enthusiasm. Charlotte is one of more than 50 students enrolled in Alabaster’s Youth Division productions of “Encanto” being offered this summer across Westmoreland County.
The three-hour workshop immerses students ages 5 through 15 in acting, singing and choreography, with a performance for their families at the end of the evening. “The workshop is an intensive immersion in the performing arts presented in an age appropriate format designed for success, nurturing and encouraging young singers and actors to shine,” added McCormack.
To register for the “Encanto” Musical Theatre Workshop slated Aug. 12, call Alabaster Performing Arts (724-516-5189) or email mary.alabaster.org@gmail.com.
