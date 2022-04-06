The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 will host its last Lenten Fish Fry of 2022 from 3 to 7 p.m. this Friday, April 8, according to Mary Stauffer, Unit 982 president.
Orders can be placed in advance by calling 724-423-9284. Orders can be takeout, curb-side or eat-in.
The fish dinners will be a 10-ounce, beer-battered haddock fillet with french fries and coleslaw for $11.
Sandwiches will be $9. Sides that can be purchased separately include pierogis, mac and white cheddar cheese, homemade halushki, crab cakes and peel-and-eat shrimp.
Unity Township American Legion Post 982 is located at 158 American Legion Road off Charles Houck Road in Pipetown.
Look for the big rocket.
Stauffer added, “All proceeds from the Auxiliary Lenten Fish Fry provide funds to be used for military, veterans, community resources, events, donations and services. A special thanks to all who have visited us during this Lenten season!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.