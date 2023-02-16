The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 is gearing up for the Lenten season with its annual Fish Fry series.
ALA Unit 982 President Mary Stauffer said in an email, “Our first Fish Fry will be Friday, Feb. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 982, located at 158 American Legion Road in Pipetown (Unity Township).
“We are offering your favorite items of a huge 11-ounce beer-battered haddock fillet, french fries, homemade coleslaw, homemade halushki, white cheddar macaroni and cheese, pierogis, Maryland crab cakes, and peel-and-eat shrimp. New menu items this year will include soups and crabby fries with a zesty cheese sauce and sprinkled with bay seasoning.
“Prices and menu to appear next week along with that week’s soup selection. We will offer takeout, call-ahead orders and eat-in. All proceeds benefit veterans, military, local community services and families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.