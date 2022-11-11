American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 will host a Steelers Party 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
Unit 982 President Mary Stauffer promises “food, fun, raffles, prizes. We will be hosting our famous hot and mild sausage with peppers, onions with sauce, desserts and more. Come join the American Legion members in cheering on our Steelers for the fight against the Saints!”
American Legion Post 982 is located at 158 American Legion Road off Charles Houck Road in Unity Township.
* * *
