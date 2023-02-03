The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 will hold its monthly meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at American Legion Post 982, 158 American Legion Road, Pipetown, Unity Township.
Unit 982 President Mary Stauffer added, “All auxiliary members are invited to attend and participate. Itinerary will include but is not limited to the following: Lottery ticket that goes off on St. Patty’s Day, Pre-Lenten Fish Fry review, upcoming Lenten Fish Fry menu and changes, disbursement ideas for funds for veterans, military and community families, national and department announcements, bylaws amendments, upcoming event suggestions: Easter Egg Hunt, SAL Breakfast participation, Memorial Day ceremony and suggestions, etc. Please come and join the meeting; we hope to see all of our auxiliary members on Monday!”
* * *
