The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 will hold its monthly meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at American Legion Post 982, located at 158 American Legion Road in Unity Township.
Unit 982 President Mary Stauffer said, “All auxiliary members are invited and encouraged to attend. Itinerary includes but is not limited to Christmas events, hosted family, treats, veterans breakfast, upcoming events, fish fry etc.”
* * *
Deadline for submitting items for Lifestyles is 8 a.m. the day before publication. Jan. 10’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Jan. 7. Email to Lifestyles Editor Louise Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
