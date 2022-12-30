The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 will hold its monthly meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at American Legion Post 982, 158 American Legion Road, Unity Township.
Unit 982 President Mary Stauffer said, “All auxiliary members are invited to attend and join in our discussions for the SAL breakfast, pre-Lenten fish fry and other events.”
