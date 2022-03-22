The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 will host its next Lenten Fish Fry from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Orders can be placed in advance by calling 724-423-9284. Orders will be takeout, curb-side or eat-in.
Unit 982 President Mary Stauffer added, “The fish dinners will be a huge 10-ounce, beer-battered haddock fillet with french fries and coleslaw for $11. Sandwiches will be $9; sides can be purchased separately and include pierogis, mac and white cheddar cheese, homemade halushki, crab cakes and peel-and-eat shrimp.
Unity Township American Legion Post 982 is located at 158 American Legion Road off Charles Houck Road in Pipetown. Look for the big rocket.
