American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 will host its Lenten Fish Fry from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Orders can be placed in advance by calling 724-423-9284. Orders will be takeout, curb-side or eat-in for members.
The fish dinners will be a 10-ounce, beer-battered haddock fillet with french fries and coleslaw for $11.
Fish sandwiches will be $9. Sides that can be purchased separately include pierogis, mac and cheese, homemade halushki, crab cakes and peel-and-eat shrimp.
Unity Township American Legion Post 982 is located at 158 American Legion Road in Pipetown. Look for the big rocket.
All proceeds from the auxiliary’s Lenten Fish Fry provide funds to be used for community resources, events, donations etc.
Mary Stauffer, Unit 982 president, also announced the auxiliary will have its monthly meeting 6 p.m. Monday at Post 982. All members are encouraged to attend. Itinerary will include upcoming events, nominations of officers etc.
* * *
Deadline for submitting items for Lifestyles is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday each week.
Email information to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.