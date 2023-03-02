Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 of the American Legion Auxiliary announced March 13 will be the unit’s 101st-Anniversary Celebration with a luncheon at 12:30 p.m. in the Latrobe post home and catering provided by Fugenthalers.
Cost of the luncheon is $19, and members may take a guest at the same cost. The committee needs a total by Saturday, March 4. Attendees are asked to arrive by noon for the luncheon.
These announcements were among those made at Unit 515’s monthly meeting, called to order Feb. 13 by President Janet Penrose. Following the opening rituals, Chaplain Kathy Roble led a prayer. The roll call of officers and reading of the minutes by Mary Pescatore followed.
The treasury report was given by Carol Greenawalt, and all were approved as read and filed for audit.
Committee reports included:
Americanism — Greenawalt said, “the Americanism essays were given to Derry Area School District to be judged, but there was no response to the essays (and) none to be forwarded to the ALA Department of Pennsylvania for judging.”
Auxiliary Emergency Fund collected $20.
Cards and Visiting — Donna Rodgers sent get well cards to Kim Bohatch, Mary Jo Fromme and Cindy Truxal.
Children and Youth — Penrose noted that Fromme and her father, Bill, have made 210 candy gifts to give to the Christ the Divine Teacher School in Latrobe for the children who have been making cards for Christmas, Veterans Day and Valentine’s Day to send to the veterans hospitals in Pittsburgh.
The gift was a unique piece resembling a Bible with the saying “Love is Patient — Love is Kind — Happy Feast of Saint Valentine.” The items were given to the children for Valentine’s Day.
Legislative — Rodgers commented on “all the UFO balloons being shot down over the USA and Canada over 7 days, a stunning question as to what exactly is hovering over heads and who is doing this.”
Education — A letter was received from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Pittsburgh, extending “a thank-you to Unit 515 for the monetary donation and for sending 646 Christmas cards for the veterans. It is through the efforts of the community partners like you that allow us to continue the quality care and services that we seek to provide for our deserving veterans. Sincerely, Tony Lesesne, VA representative.”
Girls State and Juniors — Penrose said she has received the applications for Girls State and has given them to Greater Latrobe Senior and Derry Area high schools to see if there is a junior who may be interested in learning about our form of government.
Membership — Greenawalt reported there are three new members — Casey Harmen, Pamela Smith and Jeannie Shope who have transferred from Unit 982, adding, “We have 156 members paid to date. We have received notice from Department of Pennsylvania that all dues will be going up for 2024. Our unit will be $31 and Juniors $7 starting in September for the 2023. Our dues will include $1 social fee to the post.”
National Security — Mary Lou Daughenbaugh focused on President Biden’s State of the Union address and “the good news is he is going to pass legislation to help diabetics with the cost of their medicine.”
President’s Project: Pescatore collected $12.28, extending “thanks to all who donated.”
Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation — Greenawalt noted in her email to Lifestyles, “We do not go to the hospitals in Pittsburgh, but we do send monetary amounts to three different hospitals in Pittsburgh to have hospital parties, Santa workshop, plus more. If you volunteer to help a veteran please keep track of your hours you volunteer and submit them to the unit to get credit to support any veterans.”
New Business: March 14 there is a Westmoreland County Council meeting at Jeannette American Legion. Representing Unit 515 will be Penrose, Greenawalt and Lorel Eckert.
March 18 there is a Cash Bash at the Post 515 home with food and beverages included for the cost of $30 per ticket. Tickets are available at the post home bar or call 724-537-6061.
Future plans include a craft show in the Legion parking lot and in the post home. Details to be announced later.
A letter was received from ALA Department of Pennsylvania for a donation to the Child Welfare Foundation. All were in favor of a motion made by Rodgers and seconded by Joan Tua to donate $50 to the foundation.
Penrose noted, “If you have extra cards for get well, sympathy or Christmas cards you no longer are using and don’t want any more please bring them to the American Legion for our next meeting. They will be put to good use for our veterans.”
Meeting adjourned with a Prayer for Peace led by Roble.
