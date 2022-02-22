American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515, Latrobe, will celebrate its 100th anniversary on March 14.
2022 also is the 100th anniversary of the national ALA.
During the February meeting, plans were made for the celebration. There will be invited guests such as the 31st District president, post officers and members. It will be a catered luncheon at a cost is $15 per person. Reservations are required in order to have a total number of dinners; contact Carol Greenawalt at 724-532-1993 and leave a message.
She said, “All members are asked to wear navy blue in honor of the American Legion’s colors for the dinner. All members are to arrive by 11:30 a.m.”
Following the February opening rituals, Chaplain Kathy Roble read a prayer followed by the roll call of officers by Mary Pescatore. Pescatore also read the minutes from the previous meeting, noting a correction was made to the amount of $155 given to the Girls State chairman in honor of the late Karen Kolan.
The treasurer’s report was given by Greenawalt, and all will be filed for audit.
President Janet Penrose welcomed new member Valerie Wechtenhiser to the meeting, which included these committee updates:
Americanism — Greenawalt said she submitted essay contest information to Latrobe Elementary School and had not received any essays as of the Feb. 14 meeting; essay deadline is March 1 to be submitted to ALA Westmoreland County Council.
Cards and Visiting — Donna Rodgers sent sympathy cards to Lois Neiderhiser and Irene Hoyle following a death in their family. A get-well card was signed by the members present to be mailed to Lea Hill during her recovery.
Auxiliary Emergency Fund — Irene Hoyle reported collecting $32.
Education — Mary Fromme sent 50 Valentines to the hospitalized veterans in Pittsburgh. The cards were made by various school children.
Girls State and Juniors — Penrose reported there is a website to check the information about the Girls State Program.
Leadership — Roble stated the American Legion offers “a variety of opportunities for members to serve in various leadership positions. Members must know the policies and procedures of the American Legion and provide encouragement and mentor new members.”
Legislative — Rodgers reported that a Derry native who was killed in action 28 years ago while serving in Somalia is in line to posthumously receive the Army’s second highest decoration. Sgt. 1st Class Earl Fillmore Jr. was 28 on Oct. 3, 1993, when he was fatally wounded in the battle of Mogadishu while fighting his way to rescue the crew of a downed UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. The engagement was dramatized in the 2001 film “Black Hawk Down.” Fillmore was awarded the Silver Star posthumously for “distinguished gallantry.” He could now also receive the Distinguished Service Cross in recognition of “extraordinary heroism.”
Rodgers also asked everyone to “keep our service men and women who are serving in Ukraine in our prayers.”
National Security — Mary L. Daughenbaugh reported that the American Legion Department of Pennsylvania kicked off a campaign in late December 2021 to identify women who are widows of Vietnam veterans who may not be aware they are now eligible for benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The Agent Orange Act was approved in 1991, creating “presumption of service connection for veterans who served in the Vietnam War.” She explained, “If you are a widow of a Vietnam veteran who died of a presumptive condition for Vietnam veterans and you are not receiving VA DIC, you should contact the American Legion Department service officer to start the process.”
Irene Hoyle reported “the Senate approved legislation to provide $25 million in federal funding to support EMS providers. Since January the General Assembly has advanced measures totaling $250 million for frontline workers, health care providers, emergency services and EMTs. Senate Bill 739 builds on the General Assembly’s effort to distribute relief funds.”
Hoyle asked members to keep her grandson in their prayers; he was attacked by two Rottweilers and has to undergo surgery.
President Project — A “big thank-you” was extended to Pam Puskar for delivering a box of comfort items to the VA Hospital in Pittsburgh. More items are being collected, to be sent next month to the VA, by Pescatore.
It was announced a fundraiser was held at American Legion Post 515 for Mary Bathurst, who was struck by a pickup truck Jan. 22.
There will be a Super Mardi Gras Bingo 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the American Legion post home. Doors open at noon. The cost is $25.
On April 30, there will be a Drag Queen Bingo at the post home; details be forthcoming.
The American Legion Riders will have a Memorial Ride May 12, 13 and 14 at the post home. Volunteers are needed to help with the food for the riders. Contact the American Legion for more details.
Roble led the closing Prayer for Peace.
