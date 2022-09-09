The American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 of Latrobe will meet 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, in the 1811 Ligonier St. post home.
Spokeswoman Carol Greenawalt said, “Auxiliary dues are to be paid at the meeting. New this year will be that all dues must be paid by Dec. 31, 2022, for the new year of 2023. There will be a late fee added of $5 more if not paid by Dec. 31. All post home dues are also due by Dec. 31. No exceptions.”
* * *
