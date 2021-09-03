The American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 of Latrobe will hold its Sept. 13 meeting at the post home starting at 1 p.m. with the installation of officers.
District 31 President Paulette Seitz will be on hand to install all new officers for 2021-22.
A “light lunch” will be available following the ceremony. The regular meeting will resume at 2 p.m.
Spokeswoman Carol Greenawalt said, “All membership dues are due at this time. All officers’ dues must be paid before installation.”
